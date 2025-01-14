Super Bowl 59 Odds for Every Team Ahead of Divisional Round
We’re down to eight teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.
The Wild Card round was brutal for wild card teams, with only the Washington Commanders moving on after a thrilling road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here are the odds for every playoff team to win the Super Bowl before the Divisional Round kicks off on Saturday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 59 Odds for Every Team Ahead of Divisional Round
- Detroit Lions: +275
- Kansas City Chiefs: +350
- Philadelphia Eagles: +400
- Baltimore Ravens: +475
- Buffalo Bills: +550
- Los Angeles Rams: +2200
- Washington Commanders: +2800
- Houston Texans: +5500
Philadelphia Eagles Get Big Boost in Super Bowl Odds
The Philadelphia Eagles suffocated the No. 7 Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs, 22-10.
Green Bay was severely banged up at receiver with Jordan Love’s top three pass-catchers out after Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs went down during the game. Love ended up with three interceptions while Jalen Hurts returned from a concussion and tossed two touchdowns to propel the Eagles to the next round.
The Eagles entered the playoffs as the fifth favorite (+700) to win the Super Bowl and have now jumped past the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills to the No. 3 spot. The Eagles will host the LA Rams in the Divisional Round, a team they beat by 17 points on the road in November.
Little Love for Houston Texans After Wild Card Win
The Houston Texans had the second-lowest odds (+8000) to win the Super Bowl, ahead of only the Steelers (+9000), entering the playoffs. Oddsmakers have Houston as the biggest longshot to win it all (+5500) despite a dominant defensive performance in Saturday’s 32-12 win over the LA Chargers.
Part of that price is the road Houston would have to take to just get to the Super Bowl. The Texans visit the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, then would have to visit Baltimore or Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.