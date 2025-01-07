Super Bowl 59 Odds for Every Team Ahead of NFL Playoffs
The stage is set.
After 18 weeks, there are 14 remaining teams in the field as the NFL postseason kicks off this weekend in Houston.
Here are the odds for every playoff team to run the table and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 59 Odds for Every Team Ahead of NFL Playoffs
- Detroit Lions: +280
- Kansas City Chiefs: +350
- Baltimore Ravens: +600
- Buffalo Bills: +650
- Philadelphia Eagles: +700
- Minnesota Vikings: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +2000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
- Washington Commanders: +4500
- Los Angeles Rams: +4500
- Denver Broncos: +6500
- Houston Texans: +8000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +9000
The Top-Heavy AFC
It’s felt like the AFC has been a three-team race between the Bills, Ravens and Chiefs all season and oddsmakers agree. That trio of AFC heavyweights make up three of the top 4 on the leaderboard to win the Super Bowl.
The AFC also boasts the three teams with the lowest odds to win the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers coughed up its stranglehold on the AFC North and settled for the No. 6 seed after a four-game losing streak. Pittsburgh travels to Baltimore as a 10-point underdog in the first round Saturday.
The Houston Texans also suffered from late-season struggles. After a 5-1 start, Houston went 5-6 the rest of the way and quarterback C.J. Stroud had the NFL’s version of a sophomore slump while the Texans dealt with brutal injuries at wide receivers.
Houston once again won the AFC South, but is a three-point home underdog to the wild card Chargers in the first round.
Will a Sleeper Spoil the NFC?
The NFC has a deeper field than the AFC. It’s made obvious by the Minnesota Vikings winning 14 games and setting for the No. 5 seed. Minnesota has the best odds (+1600) to win it all of any wild card team and are a 1.5-point road favorite in the first round against the Rams.
The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers each won 11-plus games to round out the playoff field and are trendy picks to upset a division winner in the opening round. Washington is only a three-point underdog in the first round at Tampa Bay and Green Bay is a 4.5-point underdog at Philadelphia. Those are two rematches from Week 1 of the NFL season where the favorites prevailed.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.