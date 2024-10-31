Texans vs. Jets Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 (Target Joe Mixon, Fade Braelon Allen)
When the NFL schedule was released, Thursday’s primetime matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets looked to be a clash of two potential Super Bowl contenders.
At 6-2 and in first place in the AFC South, the Texans have held up their end of the bargain, but will be without key offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) for the rest of the season.
The Jets have not. Despite a healthy Aaron Rodgers and a trade for star receiver Davante Adams, the Jets have lost five consecutive games and are monster underdogs to even make the playoffs at this point.
However, the Jets are currently 1.5-point favorites in this matchup with the point total sitting at 42. Here are three bets to consider for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Jets Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 9
- Joe Mixon OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards
- Braelon Allen UNDER 20.5 Rushing Yards
- C.J. Stroud UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards
Joe Mixon OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Mixon is a true bell-cow back and has been terrific for the Texans when healthy. Houston is dealing with injuries at receiver with Nico Collins on injured reserve and Stefon Diggs out for the year. The Texans will fill the void with some mix of Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie III, but C.J. Stroud needs proven players he can trust.
Insert Mixon into the passing game. He’s been a solid dual-threat option throughout his career with 112 catches over his last two seasons in Cincinnati before heading to Houson. When Diggs went down, Mixon logged a season-high six targets in Sunday’s win over Indianapolis. He’s now gone over this prop in three of his last four games and is averaging 8.2 yards per catch this season.
Braelon Allen UNDER 20.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Houston Texans have a formidable defensive front that ranks No. 2 in run-stop win rate and Allen’s usage rate is going in the wrong direction. Breece Hall has been garnering the majority of the touches while racking up 231 rushing yards over the last three games.
Allen, despite a rushing touchdown against New England, has averaged less than three yards per carry in four consecutive games and has gone under this prop three times in that span. Allen was able to burst on the scene when the Jets needed help early in the season, but Hall has dominated the workload and the addition of Davante Adams and resurgence of Allen Lazard is cutting into Allen’s chances.
C.J. Stroud UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards (-115)
We’re back to finding bets to fade the Texans’ injuries at wide receiver. Tank Dell is the new No. 1 receiver, but will likely draw all the intention of No. 1 corner Sauce Gardner.
The Texans might be 6-2, but the offense has been clunky at times this season. Stroud is 12th in the league in QBR and had combined for just 278 yards in his previous two games before generating 285 passing yards against a sub-par Colts defense on Sunday.
The Texans are without key weapons Thursday against a Jets’ defense that is No. 2 in the NFL against the pass and we’re backing that the offense looks clunky once again as they try to gameplan around a stingy defense with new faces.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.