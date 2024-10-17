Todd Gurley Talks Georgia vs. Texas, College Football's Meaning and More
By Reed Wallach
Georgia travels to Austin, Texas to face the No. 1 team in the country in Week 8 SEC action, the Texas Longhorns.
In college football, there’s always a big game atmosphere, and this will be no different for the Bulldogs against the Longhorns on Saturday. For former Georgia great Todd Gurley, who is partnering with Busch’s Beans, he thinks fondly of his time leading up to high level college football games.
“College!” Gurley told Stacking The Box in an exclusive interview this week when asked whether college football or NFL games got him more excited to be a part of. “You don’t really hate teams in the NFL…but for me the college experience and alumni coming back to talk to us about what it meant to play against the Georgia Tech’s and the Tennessee’s and the Florida’s and South Carolina’s was special.”
The Bulldogs entered the season as National Championship favorites, but after a loss at Alabama that saw Kirby Smart’s group fall behind 28-0 before a furious rally came up short, the team is now a considerable underdog against the undefeated Longhorns. For Texas, this will be the first time that the group will face an offense that is viewed as an elite one that can match its talent on both sides of the ball in Georgia.
Gurley certainly believes that Texas will be up to the test in hopes of making a strong first impression in its first season in the SEC as he’s seen in prior experience.
“My freshman year at Georgia was against Missouri, which was their first year in the SEC and those guys came to play,” Gurley said. “For Texas it will be an opportunity hopefully for them to treat this as they have against all the other competition, but the competition only gets tougher in the SEC.”
The Alabama game was a tough pill to swallow as Georgia lost his first regular season game since 2020 back in Week 5, but Gurley still believes in the Bulldogs moving forward.
“It showed a lot about Georgia this season, when the team was down to Alabama, everybody was turning their TV’s off and thought it was over with, next thing you know we had a chance to win the game,” Gurley said. “We didn’t win the game, but it showed a lot about the players not quitting because a lot of players would’ve started getting ready for the next game.”
As for a prediction for the big tilt, Gurley only could go one way, the Dawgs.
“35-21 Dawgs, obviously,” Gurley exclaimed.
In a welcome to the SEC moment, Gurley is counting on his team to be battle tested enough to get off to a hot start and score the upset over the newcomers to the league. Just like Gurley’s team did several years ago, Georgia is set to remind Texas who runs the SEC.
Catch the full interview with Todd Gurley on behalf of Busch's Beans below!