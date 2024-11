Anthony Davis muestra con Lakers su mejor porcentaje de triples en su carrera en la NBA

Anthony Davis 3-pointers with Lakers:



2019-20: 72/218 (33.0%)

2020-21: 26/100 (26.0%)

2021-22: 13/70 (18.6%)

2022-23: 19/74 (25.7%)

2023-24: 29/107 (27.1%)



2024-25: 12/28 (42.9%)‼️



AD IS A SHARPSHOOTER THIS SEASON 🎯