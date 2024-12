Así van las votaciones de Andruw Jones en las boletas del Salón de la Fama de 2025

On the 2025 Ballot- Andruw Jones



Andruw Jones’ various fielding runs stats:



Defensive Runs Saved (Fielding Bible): 66

Ultimate Zone Rating (Fangraphs): 126

Fielding Runs Above Average (Baseball Prospectus): 176

Fielding Runs (Baseball-Reference): 235



Fortunately for Jones’ HOF… pic.twitter.com/QiSH8zcom4