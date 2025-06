Astros cambian a su ex prospecto número 1 a los Rays de Tampa Bay

The Rays have acquired Forrest Whitley.



Whitley stands 6’7’’ and has a power fastball that averages 96.3 MPH. He has a 6 pitch mix but primarily goes FF, SI, CB.



Both his FF and FC grade well above average and he gets above average extension at 6.6 FT.



4-Seam⬇️#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/nFE3zhUtA6