Carlos Beltrán ratifica a Yadier Molina como manager de Puerto Rico en el Clásico Mundial del 2026

GM Carlos Beltrán has confirmed Yadier Molina will return as manager for Puerto Rico at the 2026 WBC 🇵🇷



He also named 4 more Puerto Rican baseball greats who will be on the Baseball Operations team:



Carlos Delgado

Iván Rodríguez

Roberto Alomar

Edgar Martínez



Per @GrandesELD pic.twitter.com/wHhiLWV2Gd