¿Cómo quedó la votación completa del Balón de Oro de 2024?

🏆 Premier League winner

🏆 EURO 2024 winner

🏆 Club World Cup winner

🏆 Super Cup winner

🥇 EURO 2024 Player of the Tournament

🥇 Club World Cup Player of the Tournament

🆕 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗻 𝗱'𝗢𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿



Rodri 2023/24 👏👑 pic.twitter.com/K4nAkZhOjn