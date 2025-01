¿Cuál será el próximo dominicano que ingresará al Salón de la Fama del Béisbol de MLB?

#OTD 1980 - Albert Pujols was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



12 Seasons with the Cardinals:

2156 Hits

469 Doubles

469 Home runs

1397 RBI's

1333 Runs

.326 Batting average

Rookie of the Year

3X Most Valuable Player

2X Gold Glove

2X World Series Champion

6X Silver… pic.twitter.com/05UtjMnLbq