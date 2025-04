¿Cuántas Champions League tiene el Inter de Milán?

⚫️🔵 #OnThisDay in 2010, Inter became the 6th club in history to win the treble of #UCL, domestic league and cup! 🏆🏆🏆



🇦🇷 Diego Milito ⚽️⚽️#UCLfinal | @Inter https://t.co/gp2oNOVz6W pic.twitter.com/mU0QIq1Y2j