¿Cuánto cuestan los boletos de la Serie Mundial 2024 entre Yankees y Dodgers?

The World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees is sold out and there are no tickets under $1,000 on the secondary market. This is the cheapest single ticket for each game:



Game 1: $1,007

Game 2: $1,073

Game 3: $1,302

Game 4: $1,102

Game 5: $1,187

Game 6: $1,276

Game 7: $1,275