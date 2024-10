Francisco Lindor es uno de los tres campocortos de MLB con más jonrones en postemporada

Most career #Postseason home runs hit by a shortstop:

20- Derek Jeter

19- Carlos Correa

18- Carlos Corra

8- @Mets Francisco Lindor (Thanks to his leadoff shot in today's NLCS Game 2 vs LAD)

7- Nomar Garciaparra

7- Jhonny Peralta

6- Rich Aurillia

6- Xander Bogaerts

6- Trea Turner