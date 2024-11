El grupo de finalistas por la firma de Juan Soto en la agencia libre se reduce a 4 equipos

.@BNightengale also confirmed the Red Sox are 1 of the 4 teams seriously in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes.



⚾️ Yankees

⚾️ Mets

⚾️ Blue Jays

⚾️ Red Sox



He also says the Phillies haven’t had a convo with Boras about Soto. Offers come in this week. Here we go…



📷: @RafaelaEnjoyer pic.twitter.com/tIc15FLfl7