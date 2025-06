Los jugadores de los Cascabeles que más interés despiertan en el mercado de cambios

The #DBacks are “getting swarmed with calls from rival GMs” interested in their players, per @BNightengale



ARI’s pending free-agents:

Zac Gallen

Merrill Kelly

Eugenio Suarez

Josh Naylor

Shelby Miller

Jalen Beeks



The Diamondbacks are currently 36-34 and 2.5 GB from the 3rd WC. pic.twitter.com/ei9wIkD9gf