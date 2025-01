Medias Rojas firman al utility Abraham Toro para la temporada de 2025

Red Sox have signed INF Abraham Toro to a MiLB deal, per @DanielAlvarezEE.



He spent 94 games in the big leagues last season with the A’s. .240/.293/.350/.643 with 6 homers. Good for an 87 OPS+.



Appeared at 1B, LF, 3B, and 2B last season.



pic.twitter.com/esOQzJAuYO