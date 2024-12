Medias Rojas superan a los Yankees en favoritismo para firmar a Juan Soto

Per @RandyJMiller on Juan Soto (on @WFAN660):



🔺Yankees offer likely to top out around $550M.

🔺Believes Soto has 2-3 offers over $600M already / won’t take discount to stay w/ NYY.

🔺”I’m hearing the Yankees fear the Red Sox more than anyone.”

🔺Thinks it’ll be Mets vs Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/EmDcjh2sSh