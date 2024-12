El paquete de cambio que enviarían los Yankees a los Rays por Yandy Díaz

As per @JimBowdenGM



Rays 1B Yandy Diaz for Yankees prospects #14 Brandon Mayea and #18 Zach Messinger could be in the works



Over the past three seasons, Diaz is hitting .302 with a .383 OBP, and a .836 OPS.



He has two years remaining for $10m and a $12m team option pic.twitter.com/mTwx2wpjhP