¿Por qué Rod Carew no fue elegido unánime al Salón de la Fama del Béisbol de MLB?

Rod Carew was an 18-time All-Star who hit over .300 in 15 consecutive seasons. A lifetime .328 hitter with 3,053 hits, Carew won seven AL batting titles. In 1977 he won both the AL MVP and the Roberto Clemente Award. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991. #HHM pic.twitter.com/llRzz5mWmG