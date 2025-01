¿Por qué Vladimir Guerrero no fue elegido unánime al Salón de la Fama del Béisbol de MLB?

Vladimir Guerrero was a five-tool superstar. He batted .318 over 16 seasons and smashed 449 home runs. He hit 40 home runs in a season twice and stole 40 bases in a season once.



A 9-time All-Star who won 8 Silver Slugger awards and the 2004 AL MVP, Guerrero became the first… pic.twitter.com/jmr1WN2hgR