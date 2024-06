Los 11 jugadores que los Mets tienen disponibles para cambios antes de la fecha límite

The #Mets are expected to shop the following players this summer, per @BNightengale:



1B Pete Alonso

DH JD Martinez

RHP Luis Severino

LHP Sean Manaea

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Adam Ottavino

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Reed Garrett

INF Jeff McNeil

OF Harrison Bader

OF Starling Marte pic.twitter.com/iR8qMBqXft