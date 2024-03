Los 5 contratos que demuestran el fracaso del agente Scott Boras en la agencia libre de MLB

Contracts signed by Boras clients since Spring Training began:



Cody Bellinger: 3 years, $80M w/ opt-outs

Blake Snell: 2 years, $62M w/ an opt-out

Matt Chapman: 3 years, $54M w/ opt-outs

JD Martinez: 1 year, $12M

Jordan Montgomery: 1 year, $25M w/ a vesting player option