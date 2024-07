Aaron Judge es el cuarto jugador de Yankees con 35 jonrones en sus primeros 101 juegos de la temporada

Aaron Judge is the fourth player in @Yankees history to hit 35+ homers through the first 101 team games of the season multiple times:



Babe Ruth (1920, 1921, 1928, 1930)

Lou Gehrig (1927, 1934)

Roger Maris (1960, 1961)

Judge (2022, 2024) pic.twitter.com/kxuenFXLNN