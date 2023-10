Los abridores disponibles que harían de la rotación de los Yankees la mejor de la MLB

The final numbers on Gerrit Cole’s spectacular 2023 season:



• 33 GS

• 209.0 IP

• 2.63 ERA

• 222 Ks (27.0 K%)

• 48 BB (5.8 BB%)

• .205 BAA

• 0.98 WHIP



Remember when he was called a sticky stuff merchant and was overrated because he didn’t meet his standards in 2022? I do pic.twitter.com/9UGCZDSqsE