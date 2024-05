Alek Manoah fue inscrito en la lista de lesionados por los Azulejos

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Ryan Burr from the Phillies in exchange for Cash Considerations.



Burr has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight.



ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Alek Manoah placed on 15-day IL (right elbow sprain)



🔹 RHP Joel Kuhnel DFA’d pic.twitter.com/zHPXKJkwB7