¿Ansu Fati regresará al FC Barcelona la próxima temporada?

🚨🔵 Barça director Deco: “Of course Ansu Fati can return here, he’s on loan to Brighton. He’s young, he’s happy now”.



“I think #BHAFC was good choice to play regular football, we’re following his progress. It’s up to his performances. But Ansu could return to Barça, for sure”. pic.twitter.com/2YarhO22lU