El as de los Medias Blancas de Chicago que quieren adquirir los Dodgers

Statcast now tracks the skill of pitchers at preventing base runners from advancing 👀



MLB pitchers that prevented the MOST base advances in 2023:



1. Dylan Cease - 10

2. Zack Greinke - 9

3. Griffin Canning - 8 👀

4. David Peterson - 7

5. Kyle Bradish - 6