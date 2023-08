Así fue el debut de Jasson Domínguez en Triple A de los Yankees

20-year-old Jasson Dominguez currently has his third hit and his third RBI of the night in his Triple-A debut. Here's every batted ball he hit tonight:



86.4 MPH (Groundout)

91.6 MPH (Single)

103.9 MPH (Groundout)

107.4 MPH (Double)

109.4 MPH (Single)



This kid keeps MASHING!… pic.twitter.com/kiHAzKS6Fx