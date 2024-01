Brian Cashman sobre Giancarlo Stanton: "Volverá a ser el bateador más temible de la MLB"

"One of the things we've identified, and G has as well, is he's gotta play lighter"@AaronBoone discusses Giancarlo Stanton's weight loss, which is intended to keep him on the field more in 2024.



Boone also says that Nestor Cortes & DJ LeMahieu are in good spots physically



▶️… pic.twitter.com/ip1kIVOmWg