¿Cómo afectará a Juan Soto el contrato de Shohei Ohtani con los Dodgers por $700 millones?

.@NYNJHarper, @john_jastremski and @mmargaux8 discuss the historic Shohei Ohtani contract, what it means for the Mets' and Yankees' pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and how Ohtani's contract might influence Juan Soto's next deal: https://t.co/jrnEcpOdFa



➡️ @Honda pic.twitter.com/l88JbufKeC