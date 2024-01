¿Cómo están las negociaciones entre Yankees y Marlins por Jesús Luzardo y Edward Cabrera?

The following players have all reached agreements on one-year contracts with the Miami Marlins for the 2024 season:



RHP Anthony Bender

RHP JT Chargois

LHP Jesus Luzardo

LHP Steven Okert

LHP A.J. Puk

LHP Trevor Rogers

C Christian Bethancourt

OF Jesus Sánchez pic.twitter.com/68zQntvpqc