¿Cómo funciona el sistema de subasta acordado por la MLB y el béisbol japonés?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto helped force a Game 7 for the Orix Buffaloes in the 2023 Japan Series.



Final line: 9 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 14 K, 138 pitches



The 14 strikeouts are the most in a Japan Series game. Yu Darvish last had a 13 K game in the 2007 Japan Series pic.twitter.com/Ijy1U1TiGN