La comparación de Shohei Ohtani y Babe Ruth tras sus primeros 674 juegos en la MLB

- Babe Ruth: 159 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-18 in his first 455.0 career innings pitched.



- Shohei Ohtani: 160 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-19 in his first 455.0 IP career innings pitched. pic.twitter.com/6L8kkHUvEp