¿Cuál es la lesión de Jaime Jáquez Jr. y cuando regresará al Heat?

Left is Jayson Tatum as a rookie. Right is Jaime Jaquez Jr as a rookie.



13.9 PPG 14.0 PPG

5.0 RPG 3.9 RPG

1.6 APG 2.7 APG

1.0 SPG 1.1 SPG

47.5 FG% 51.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/FeFJwSLYD7