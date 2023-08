¿Cuáles son las posibilidades reales de los Yankees de clasificar a los playoffs?

AL chances of making the playoffs, per Fangraphs:

Orioles 99%

Rays 97.3%

Twins 92.8%

Rangers 87.9%

Astros 85.3%

Blue Jays 61%

Mariners 53.4%

Red Sox 14.6%

Guardians 6.0%

Tigers 1.2%

Yankees 0.9%

Angels 0.6%

A's, White Sox, Royals 0.0%