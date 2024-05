¿Cuántas Champions League ha ganado Carlo Ancelotti con el Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti in the Champions League as Real Madrid manager:



• 2013/14: Winners

• 2014/15: Semi final

• 2021/22: Winners

• 2022/23: Semi final

• 2023/24: Semi final*



He has now reached 10 Champions League semi finals as a manager. 🤨🔟#MCIRMA • #UCL pic.twitter.com/2uVeHzmzIp