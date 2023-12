¿Cuánto dinero ganó Estevan Florial en su carrera con los Yankees?

We have acquired OF Estevan Florial from the Yankees in exchange for RHP Cody Morris.



Florial played 101 games in Triple-A in 2023, slashing .284/.380/.565 with 23 doubles, 28 home runs, and 79 runs batted in. He also stole 25 bases.



Welcome to Cleveland, Estevan!