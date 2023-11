Daniel Jones se pierde el resto de la temporada de NFL: ¿Cuál es la lesión y cuándo regresará a los Giants?

Daniel Jones took a step back this season, ranking 28th in QBR (37.3) and throwing just 2 touchdown passes in 6 games. Jones was sacked on 14.4% of his dropbacks, the highest percentage in the NFL.



Jones' projected cap hit next year is $47.1M ($35.5M guaranteed in cash).