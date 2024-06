¿Deben los Medias Rojas de Boston reforzar la primera base con José Abreu?

The Houston Astros signed former AL MVP José Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract in 2023.



In his 176 games as an Astro, Abreu hit .180 and posted a WAR of -1.7. He began the 2024 season in a 7 for 71 slump.



Today, the Astros released him pic.twitter.com/YlV2Dkp0oC