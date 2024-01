Los detalles del contrato de Josh Hader con los Astros de Houston

Hader, Josh

Astros

$95M/5 years



$19M - 2024

$19M - 2025

$19M - 2026

$19M - 2027

$19M - 2028



Plus: $1M for Rivera/Hoffman

$100K for WS/MVP

$75K for LCS/MVP, Gold Glove, All-Star



Player may purchase luxury suite



Full No-Trade