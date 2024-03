Los detalles del contrato de Russell Wilson con los Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson is headed to the #Steelers on a 1-year, $1.2M deal.



His stats in 2023:



• 15 games

• 66.4% completion rate

• 3,070 passing yards

• 6.9 yards per attempt, 204.7 yards per game

• 26 pass TDs - 8 INTs

• 98.0 passer rating

• 341 rushing yards, 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/P6Qj6WOL2L