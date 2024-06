Los detalles de la extensión de contrato del dominicano Cristopher Sánchez con los Filis

Cristopher Sanchez contract terms per @AP:



$22.5 million, four-year contract covering 2025-28.



2025: $1.5 Million

2026: $3.0 Million

2027: $6.0 Million

2028: $9.0 Million



$14 million option for 2029 with a $1 million buyout and a $15 million option for 2030 with a $1 million… pic.twitter.com/CoKgLmxphd