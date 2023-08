El difícil partido inaugural de los Lakers en el nuevo Torneo NBA

The NBA today released the schedule for Group Play of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. These games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays in November.



🏀 Schedule by day: https://t.co/hSD1LCs5jp



🏀 Schedule by team: https://t.co/oe097EkC6b



🏀 More: https://t.co/GLTHgGSUec pic.twitter.com/7d865g6jsQ