Así fue la dramática clasificación del Al Nassr de Cristiano Ronaldo a la Champions de Asia

🔥🏆 Incredible comeback by Ronaldo's team! Al Nassr stages a remarkable turnaround in the last 10 minutes against Shabab Al-Ahli (UAE), securing their spot in the AFC Champions League 2023/24 group stage. What a thrilling victory! 🙌⚽️ #AlNassr #ChampionsLeague #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/u0EBdnFlhv