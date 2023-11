Dueños de equipos de MLB dudan que Ohtani quiera volver a lanzar después de 2024

Shohei Ohtani's payday will surely be seismic. But how much he earns will depend on his pitching future, writes @Ken_Rosenthal.



How long does he even wants to continue on the mound?



Execs weigh in on the factors surround Ohtani's next deal ⤵️https://t.co/WTzhTR7z2o pic.twitter.com/trnkKikP7d