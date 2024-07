¿Qué es el Equipo Olímpico de Refugiados del COI y quiénes lo integran?

For the second time in its history, the Olympic Games welcome the IOC Refugee Olympic Team!❤️



Leading the delegation into the stadium are the flagbearers, swimmer @YusraMardini and marathon runner Tachlowini Gabriyesos.#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony #EoR @RefugeesOlympic pic.twitter.com/ftVl2Kzd4H