Equipos de la NBA "no están emocionados" por adquirir a D’Angelo Russell en un cambio con los Lakers

The Lakers have interest in Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale and Spencer Dinwiddie, per @ShamsCharania on @RunItBackFDTV.



The Nets could send Los Angeles all three in a single trade.



In order for salaries to work, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura would have to be included. pic.twitter.com/1oEH6jbtdJ