Los equipos con los peores récords en la historia de la MLB

Since @Royals won the 2015 World Series they are tied for the worst record in @mlb



Worst Records MLB Team 2016-present

1-Kansas City 479-667 (.418)@tigers 476-664 (.418)

3-@Orioles 495-649 (.433)

4-@Pirates 497-645 (.435)

5-@Marlins 501-643 (.438)@baseball_ref @EliasSports