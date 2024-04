Everson Pereira es el prospecto de los Yankees que más chance tiene de ser cambiado

Star Power 🌟@Yankees No. 5 prospect Everson Pereira crushed two homers and drove in four, while No. 7 prospect Will Warren (2-0) notched SWB's first quality start of the season with six scoreless last night.



The pair earned @TribalMedia_ #PlayersOfTheGame.#EverythingMajor pic.twitter.com/i0jmE7ifH1