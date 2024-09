La fecha de regreso de Brusdar Graterol al bullpen de los Dodgers de Los Angeles

Brusdar Graterol gave up 1 run in his 1 inning last night for AAA OKC. Sinker averaged 97.7, cutter averaged 93 and he was also throwing his slider.



Sinker & Cutter didn't get hit much, although he gave up a 73 MPH single on his cutter. But he gave up 2 hits off of his slider… pic.twitter.com/6rC2QnhupP